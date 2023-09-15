Nick Saban's relatable Alabama football rant goes viral as he claps back at rumors
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Did Alabama Football coach Nick Saban find the answer to his team's performance troubles in a hilarious rant?
Alabama's historic fall to Texas last week served as a wake-up call for Alabama football fans.
The loss has triggered several discussions within the college football world, most notably: When is Nick Saban retiring? Is Alabama's era of dominance coming to an end? Can they bounce back and rescue their season?
Saban and his team may not have immediate answers, but the head coach remains positive after the significant loss, even sharing some lighthearted commiseration with a caller named Peewee on his weekly show before the team's upcoming showdown against South Florida.
"We gotta firm up the pocket," Saban vented to PeeWee. "We're setting too soft, we're getting pushed back in the middle."
"Everybody thinks we can't hold up against the blitz, but they're sacking us with four-man rush... Only one sack came off a pressure. So I wanted to ask you: what the hell's going on?" he joked.
Saban's rant went viral, with a clip of the outburst accumulating nearly 2 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter. Numerous fans have applauded the coach's relatable reaction.
Nick Saban get's real about retiring from coaching college football
With a coaching career that dates back to the 70s, Saban's retirement has been a hot topic this season.
Still, the for the 71-year-old believes he has more to give to the game of football and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon.
During a Thursday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saban had a blunt response when asked about the latest rumors on his retirement swirling around the football world.
"It's kind of laughable," Saban said. "But I guess I would ask you, you know, when's the first time you heard that I was going to retire? That started about five years ago."
He added: "It creates some advantages for people, maybe, whether it's in recruiting or whatever it might be. But I love what I'm doing. I'm focused on the challenge. I've always said, I don't want to ride the program down. I don't want to do this if I can't do it anymore, but I feel great right now. I love it.
"We have lots of challenges this season. I'm looking forward to it. I'm all in."
Nick Saban and Alabama will take on South Florida on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: ELSA & Kevin C. Cox / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP