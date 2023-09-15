Nick Saban's relatable Alabama football rant goes viral as he claps back at rumors

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Did Alabama Football coach Nick Saban find the answer to his team's performance troubles in a hilarious rant ?

Nick Saban's lighthearted moment with a caller named Peewee on his weekly show is going viral, as he hilariously ranted about his team's problems. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Alabama's historic fall to Texas last week served as a wake-up call for Alabama football fans.

The loss has triggered several discussions within the college football world, most notably: When is Nick Saban retiring? Is Alabama's era of dominance coming to an end? Can they bounce back and rescue their season?

Saban and his team may not have immediate answers, but the head coach remains positive after the significant loss, even sharing some lighthearted commiseration with a caller named Peewee on his weekly show before the team's upcoming showdown against South Florida.

"We gotta firm up the pocket," Saban vented to PeeWee. "We're setting too soft, we're getting pushed back in the middle."

"Everybody thinks we can't hold up against the blitz, but they're sacking us with four-man rush... Only one sack came off a pressure. So I wanted to ask you: what the hell's going on?" he joked.

Saban's rant went viral, with a clip of the outburst accumulating nearly 2 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter. Numerous fans have applauded the coach's relatable reaction.