Notre Dame's new quarterback Sam Hartman settles in amid team's major blow

Wednesday marked the first spring practice for Notre Dame football's new record-breaking quarterback Sam Hartman. © Julio Aguilar / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former Wake Forest standout is set to become one of the hottest passers in college football next season after transferring to Freeman's Notre Dame team. Yet, Freeman still expects there to be a quarterback competition between Hartman and Tyler Buchner.

"I’m really excited to see this quarterback competition as we move forward," Freeman said at Wednesday's press conference.

Hartman leads the Football Subdivision (FBS) in career passing yards (12,967) and touchdowns (110). While he is a fifth-year veteran on the field, Hartman is a newbie to the winning culture of the Irish football.

"He’s like a freshman, it’s new," Freeman told reporters on Wednesday. "I was joking with him, this is his sixth spring ball, but you’re at a new place, a new system, still figuring out where to go, what a drill is called, so you can see him at times just trying to say, ‘OK, where are we going, what’s the drill, what are we doing, how many plays?'"

Despite the fact he's still adjusting to Notre Dame after four years with Wake Forrest football, Hartman threw stellar passes to multiple targets at Wednesday's practice.

"He’s got some natural ability when he throws the ball and when he plays the game of football," Freeman said of his new passer Hartman.

He added, "You’ll see the leadership traits that he possesses grow because I know he has them. He’s a leader the first time you meet him. You can tell that he really commands respect."