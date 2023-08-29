Ohio State announces starting quarterback decision as Kyle McCord and Devin Brown learn fate!
Columbus, Ohio - One of college football's most thrilling quarterback battles has officially come to an end with Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day naming his quarterback starter for the 2023-2024 season!
On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named Kyle McCord the starting quarterback in the Buckeyes Week 1 opener against Indiana on Saturday.
The junior McCord beat out redshirt freshman Devin Brown for the starting role after what appeared to be a long and grueling battle.
Brown will also play in the season opener on Saturday, per Coach Day.
"I think that Kyle has done a great job over the last two weeks of showing consistency," Day said Tuesday. "He's played very well in practice. But Devin, also, throughout the body of the preseason, has shown that he deserves to play. So expect both of them to play. We have confidence in both of them."
Day added: "(McCord) has been in the program here for a few years - he’s seen the good and the bad and the ugly, really. And a big part of life is knowing what to expect, and so he’s been around, so he’s at least seen it. Now he’s got to go do it. It’s a whole different thing when you’re actually physically doing it (rather) than watching somebody else go through it."
Is the Ohio State quarterback competition still wide open?
Though Kyle McCord will start Saturday against Indiana, the quarterback competition appears to be far from over.
In Tuesday's press conference, Day underscored the Buckeyes' thoughts on possibly using two quarterbacks this season.
"I think that's significant, that we have two guys that we feel confident playing in a game," Day said.
"This is something that's a little uncharted territory for me. You just go on what you see every day in practice."
"I think that Kyle's consistency the last couple weeks has allowed him to be the starter, and he deserves that. But I also think Devin deserves to play in the game as well," Day added.
"How much, all that, that's still to be determined."
The Buckeyes will open their season to take on Indiana at home on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM ET airing on CBS.
Cover photo: BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP