Ohio State announces starting quarterback decision as Kyle McCord and Devin Brown learn fate!

Columbus, Ohio - One of college football 's most thrilling quarterback battles has officially come to an end with Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day naming his quarterback starter for the 2023-2024 season!

Kyle McCord will be the starting quarterback in Ohio State's Week 1 opener against Indiana on Saturday. © BEN JACKSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named Kyle McCord the starting quarterback in the Buckeyes Week 1 opener against Indiana on Saturday.

The junior McCord beat out redshirt freshman Devin Brown for the starting role after what appeared to be a long and grueling battle.

Brown will also play in the season opener on Saturday, per Coach Day.

"I think that Kyle has done a great job over the last two weeks of showing consistency," Day said Tuesday. "He's played very well in practice. But Devin, also, throughout the body of the preseason, has shown that he deserves to play. So expect both of them to play. We have confidence in both of them."

Day added: "(McCord) has been in the program here for a few years - he’s seen the good and the bad and the ugly, really. And a big part of life is knowing what to expect, and so he’s been around, so he’s at least seen it. Now he’s got to go do it. It’s a whole different thing when you’re actually physically doing it (rather) than watching somebody else go through it."