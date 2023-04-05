Ohio State commit calls out top quarterback recruit after huge signing
Columbus, Ohio - Will Ohio State football soon land another top-ranked quarterback in its recruiting class?
On Tuesday, Ohio State continued to sweep five-star receiver talent with Mylan Graham, who officially committed to the program.
In his announcement on Twitter, Graham delivered a special message to Buckeye fans saying, "Buckeye Nation im home."
The talented five-star's message fueled major excitement and big cheers from Ohio State fans - but the commotion didn't stop there!
About an hour after Graham's pledge to Ohio State, fellow lineman commit Ian Moore tweeted a message to another five-star recruit that got many Buckeye fans riled up.
"All these receivers and we just need a quarterback. @AirNoland_," Moore tweeted to five-star quarterback Air Noland.
Noland is the No. 8 ranked quarterback in the nation and received an offer from the Buckeyes on April 1.
Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class currently ranks fifth in the nation.
Will Moore's message be enough to land Noland as his future quarterback?
