Ohio State commit calls out top quarterback recruit after huge signing

Columbus, Ohio - Will Ohio State football soon land another top-ranked quarterback in its recruiting class?

Ohio State football may add another top-ranked quarterback to its recruiting class after Buckeye commit Ian Moore tweeted a message to Air Noland. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Ohio State continued to sweep five-star receiver talent with Mylan Graham, who officially committed to the program.

In his announcement on Twitter, Graham delivered a special message to Buckeye fans saying, "Buckeye Nation im home."

The talented five-star's message fueled major excitement and big cheers from Ohio State fans - but the commotion didn't stop there!

About an hour after Graham's pledge to Ohio State, fellow lineman commit Ian Moore tweeted a message to another five-star recruit that got many Buckeye fans riled up.

"All these receivers and we just need a quarterback. @AirNoland_," Moore tweeted to five-star quarterback Air Noland.

Noland is the No. 8 ranked quarterback in the nation and received an offer from the Buckeyes on April 1.

Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class currently ranks fifth in the nation.