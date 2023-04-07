Ohio State football loses prominent players for spring season

Columbus, Ohio - Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State football continue to battle injuries as star linebacker Steele Chambers and receiver Xavier Johnson are now out for spring .

Ohio State football continues to battle injuries during spring football as star linebacker Steele Chambers and receiver Xavier Johnson both sit out. © Collage:Michael Reaves & Carmen Mandato / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Day confirmed that the Buckeyes would be without Chambers and Johnson for the rest of spring football.

Chambers is currently being assisted by crutches, while Johnson is wearing a walking boot.

"He'll be back. He'll have a procedure done, but he'll be back for preseason and should have a pretty good summer," Day said of Chambers.

As for Johnson, Day revealed that the talented wide receiver's injury is expected to require a bit longer to heal than Chambers'.

"Xavier is probably a little bit longer, but still, we'll have him for the summer. It's not going to be something that's going to affect him in the preseason," Day told reporters.

Though both players are expected to return in time for the preseason, their absences during spring remain significant.