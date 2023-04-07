Ohio State football loses prominent players for spring season
Columbus, Ohio - Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State football continue to battle injuries as star linebacker Steele Chambers and receiver Xavier Johnson are now out for spring.
On Friday, Day confirmed that the Buckeyes would be without Chambers and Johnson for the rest of spring football.
Chambers is currently being assisted by crutches, while Johnson is wearing a walking boot.
"He'll be back. He'll have a procedure done, but he'll be back for preseason and should have a pretty good summer," Day said of Chambers.
As for Johnson, Day revealed that the talented wide receiver's injury is expected to require a bit longer to heal than Chambers'.
"Xavier is probably a little bit longer, but still, we'll have him for the summer. It's not going to be something that's going to affect him in the preseason," Day told reporters.
Though both players are expected to return in time for the preseason, their absences during spring remain significant.
Buckeyes suffer injuries among star players
Both Chambers and Johnson were key members of the Buckeyes team last season that advanced to the College Football Playoff.
The linebacker finished the year with the second most tackles on the roster with 77, while Johnson contributed to the Buckeyes' high-powered offensive end with three touchdowns last season.
The Buckeyes look to advance even further in 2023 after coming up short to eventual national champions Georgia in a nail-biting semifinal playoff game.
