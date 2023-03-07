Ohio State kicks off spring practice with twists, surprises, and a classic quarterback battle

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football is back, as Tuesday marked the Buckeyes' first day en route to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston.

Ohio State football is back, as Tuesday marked the Buckeyes' first spring practice day. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Ohio State had lots to get hyped about during their first official spring practice of the year.

First things first: Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown shocked the football world with a new uniform number - 33.



While passers traditionally wear numbers between 0-19, Brown has decided to don the number 33 to pay homage to Sammy Baugh, the first ever quarterback inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"That's the original quarterback number, in my opinion," Brown told reporters on Tuesday. "I want to rock the original quarterback number."

Buckeyes running backs Miyan Williams, Chip Trayanum, and Dallan Hayden went into the practice rotation, respectively. And adding more depth to the team's offense, Marvin Harrison Jr. broke out during Ohio State's first spring practice with a new role: punt returner. With both Emeka Egbuka and junior receiver Julian Fleming rehabbing minor injuries, head coach Ryan Day likely wants to build depth during punt returns, and wants Harrison Jr. more involved on offense.

Day revealed to the press that this spring will be huge for second-year receivers Kojo Antwi, Kaleb Brown, and Kyion Grayes, as freshman newcomers Carnell Tate, Noah Rogers and Bryson Rodgers are pushing them to their physical limits.

"The three guys that came in have already made an impact. We've been impressed with them," Day reflected about the 2023 receiver class.

Yet, not everyone came out of the gate strong and steady. Second-year Caleb Burton suffered an injury on Tuesday, and according to his teammates, heard "a pop" during a drill.