Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown to miss spring game

Columbus, Ohio - Buckeye fans have received rough news as starting quarterback hopeful Devin Brown will not be available for Ohio State football 's spring game on Saturday, head coach Ryan Day confirmed on Wednesday.

The redshirt freshman who has been competing against last year's backup starter Kyle McCord for this season's starting quarterback job underwent a medical procedure on a finger on his throwing hand (right hand) on Wednesday.

While the surgery isn’t likely to sideline Brown for the upcoming season, it will be enough to keep the passer on the bench in Ohio State's spring game quarterback battle between him and McCord.

Coach Day revealed that Brown will resume throwing soon and is expected to recover ahead of preseason training camp in August.

"He should have pretty much a full summer," Day added about Brown's return to the football field.

Though he'll miss the remaining spring practices this week, Brown reassured Buckeye Nation that he is determined to make a strong comeback.

"Minor speed bump. More determined than ever! Go Bucks!" Brown tweeted.