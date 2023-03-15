Ohio State's quarterback set-up will look different next season – here's why

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State football 's new quarterback set-up is set to look different from last year, with coach Ryan Day looking for his next passer to make more plays on the ground.

When former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud reflected on college his career at the NFL Combine, the Buckeye legend revealed that he wished he ran the ball more as a passer. © CARMEN MANDATO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Day might have found missing secret to taking the already-strong Buckeyes offense up another level.

When former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud reflected on college his career at the NFL Combine earlier this month, the Buckeye legend revealed that he wished he ran the ball more as a passer.

Understanding that Ohio State's offense can be a different beast with a dual-threat quarterback, head coach Ryan Day will now look for his next quarterback to be a playmaker with his feet also.

"I think any time a defense has to account for the quarterback, then you’ve got what you want to be done in the run game," Day told reporters.

"What’s really the X-factor on offense is when the quarterback is moving... You have to get a feel for what that is: How long do you stay in the pocket? When do you escape? When do you launch yourself for the first down? When do you protect yourself?"