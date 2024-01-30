Ohio State's fresh faces get candid on team and fuel Michigan rivalry

Columbus, Ohio - The latest additions to Ohio State's football roster – Caleb Downs, Will Howard, and Quinshon Judkins – have officially landed in Columbus, all laser-focused on the upcoming 2024 college football season.

Ohio State football's latest additions Caleb Downs (pictured), Will Howard, and Quinshon Judkins have officially landed in Columbus, laser-focused on the upcoming season. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@OhioStateAthletics

A colossal conference clash looms large on the Buckeyes' horizon next season as they gear up for a showdown with their arch-rivals, Michigan.

The matchup has already begun to gain hype in the offseason as one of the year's major highlights.

Despite Ohio State's domination over Michigan in the last decade, the Wolverines have been handing the Buckeyes some serious setbacks over the last three years.

The height of the rivalry drama was Michigan snatching the national championship title this January!

Head coach Ryan Day's primary concern for the upcoming season? Taking down Michigan and reclaiming Ohio State's supremacy in this intense rivalry.



Now, Caleb Downs may be the new kid on the Scarlet and Gray block, but he's no stranger to the Wolverines. Fresh off a Rose Bowl loss to Michigan with Alabama, he's got his sights set on payback.

Even though he's yet to don the Buckeyes uniform, Downs is ready to dive headfirst into the historic rivalry – and he's bringing some serious determination to the table.

"I definitely can't understand it from an Ohio State perspective, because I haven't played in it, I haven't been through that – but I'm definitely hungry to beat Michigan myself," Downs told the media on Tuesday.