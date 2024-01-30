Ohio State's fresh faces get candid on team and fuel Michigan rivalry
Columbus, Ohio - The latest additions to Ohio State's football roster – Caleb Downs, Will Howard, and Quinshon Judkins – have officially landed in Columbus, all laser-focused on the upcoming 2024 college football season.
A colossal conference clash looms large on the Buckeyes' horizon next season as they gear up for a showdown with their arch-rivals, Michigan.
The matchup has already begun to gain hype in the offseason as one of the year's major highlights.
Despite Ohio State's domination over Michigan in the last decade, the Wolverines have been handing the Buckeyes some serious setbacks over the last three years.
The height of the rivalry drama was Michigan snatching the national championship title this January!
Head coach Ryan Day's primary concern for the upcoming season? Taking down Michigan and reclaiming Ohio State's supremacy in this intense rivalry.
Now, Caleb Downs may be the new kid on the Scarlet and Gray block, but he's no stranger to the Wolverines. Fresh off a Rose Bowl loss to Michigan with Alabama, he's got his sights set on payback.
Even though he's yet to don the Buckeyes uniform, Downs is ready to dive headfirst into the historic rivalry – and he's bringing some serious determination to the table.
"I definitely can't understand it from an Ohio State perspective, because I haven't played in it, I haven't been through that – but I'm definitely hungry to beat Michigan myself," Downs told the media on Tuesday.
Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins are ready to rep the Scarlet and Gray
Playing football at Ohio State puts you in a spotlight that's hard to match anywhere else in the nation.
Ohio State's football program commands national attention like no other, making it arguably the most prominent in the country.
In terms of revenue, Business Insider ranks Ohio State's athletics at the top of the charts.
Every win is a cause for grand celebration, while losses are taken so seriously that they can lead players to reconsider their place in the program.
However, for Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins – formerly of Kansas State and Ole Miss, respectively – these challenges aren't enough to make them back down. They're ready to embrace the demands of playing for Ohio State and are gearing up to face whatever comes their way.
"I wouldn't be here if I didn't feel like I was ready for it... Nothing that is worth getting ever comes easy," Howard said. "This opportunity here was just too good to pass up."
Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss' record-breaking rusher, is set to share the rushing duties with the current RB1, TreVeyon Henderson. While it's not the usual arrangement for both players to split starting reps, Judkins views the move as part of a larger strategy.
"When you come together for a cause that's bigger than yourself, you want to win and that's what it's all about," he shared.
"I'm excited to beat The Team Up North, and that's what we're working for," he added, referencing the Michigan rivalry.
Buckeye fans can get an early look at Ohio State's newest team additions at the Buckeyes Scarlet and Gray spring game on Saturday, April 13.
