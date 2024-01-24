Can Ryan Day fix Ohio State's culture issues through roster overhaul?

Now that Ohio State football has filled talent gaps on the field, they must now focus on strengthening the team culture for a championship-worthy season.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Columbus, Ohio - In preparation for the 2024 season, Ohio State football is gearing up for a strong performance, especially with the upcoming 12-team playoff expansion.

Now that Ohio State football has filled talent gaps on the field, they must now focus on strengthening the team's culture for a championship-worthy season. © Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Head Coach Ryan Day has orchestrated significant offseason roster moves, securing top talents through the transfer portal. Among the notable additions are former Alabama standout safety Caleb Downs, lineman Seth McLaughlin, and quarterback Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes have also welcomed the No. 1 running back, Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins, and quarterback Will Howard, who is expected to lead the team's offense in the upcoming season. College Football Will Jim Harbaugh move forward with Atlanta Falcons despite Chargers chatter? However, beyond individual talent, winning big games and championships requires a cohesive and winning team culture that starts in the practice facilities and locker rooms. Now that Ohio State has added a slew of new high-profile faces, questions about the team's culture loom over the program that seemingly faced struggles in that area last year.

While the Buckeyes have successfully addressed the talent void on the field this offseason, the focus now shifts to rectifying and solidifying the team's culture for a successful and championship-worthy campaign.

Heading into the next season, it will be crucial for Ohio State to address and revamp their team's culture. © JAMIE SABAU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Despite their thrilling victory against Notre Dame last season, Ohio State football displayed a noticeable shift in culture, leaving fans to draw comparisons with previous teams. Unlike the high-energy atmosphere characteristic of past seasons, especially under former head coach Urban Meyer, the team seemed less animated, particularly in matchups against rivals like Michigan. Fans and Buckeye Alum noted this change when former starting quarterback Kyle McCord downplayed "The Game," referring to it as just another football contest. NFL NFL fan catches fire in wild tailgate for Chiefs-Bills playoff game Some even blamed Coach Day for what they saw as a lack of enthusiasm, especially when facing their big rivals. Former Buckeye receiver and national champion Parris Campbell noticed a change in Ohio State's culture and fire. In an appearance on the Trenches Show last month, he said, "I see them take the field, and it's like they don't got that same juice, they don't got that same passion, they don't got that same energy," compared to the teams he played with. Campbell's observation of the team's culture changes was confirmed when Ohio State center Carson Hinzman drew comparisons between the current culture under Day and the one under former head coach Urban Meyer in a podcast interview. The interview has since been scrubbed from the internet.