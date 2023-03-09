Oklahoma football's Gentry Williams leaves hospital after collapsing in team workout

Norman, Oklahoma - On Thursday morning, Oklahoma Sooner football freshman Gentry Williams collapsed during a workout and was taken to a local hospital. He has since been released.

"At the end of this morning’s OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertion collapse and was immediately attended to by the team’s medical staff," a representative from the Sooners athletic department said in a statement.

While Oklahoma did not confirm at the time which athlete collapsed, it was later confirmed by a hospital spokesperson to be defensive back Gentry Williams.



He was reported to be in stable condition at the Norman Regional Healthplex before being released, according to local outlet KOCO 5.

The cause for the Oklahoma native's collapse has yet to be revealed. His tests came back normal, and he is said to have collapsed after a tug-of-war competition with another player.

A source also told the outlet he was later back at the training facility "smiling and shy about all the attention he was getting. He also was giving hugs to everyone standing around."

Earlier Thursday morning, Sooner offensive lineman Tyler Guyton tweeted, "Please send Prayers. Football is just a game we play." He has deleted the tweet.

Oklahoma tight end Jason Llewellyn also tweeted, "Just Pray," when the incident first occurred.

The Sooners will officially begin their Spring training camp on Wednesday, March 22 with their College Football Pro Day on March 30.