Cincinnati Bengals Keandre Jones breaks down CFB's Pro Day

Cincinnati, Ohio - As the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine winds down, the football world will soon turn its attention to a different type of combine: College football Pro Day.

The NFL Combine hosts over 300 of the best college football players at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis each year.



However, not all draft prospects' respective journeys to the big leagues begin at the combine.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones was one athlete who never received an invitation to the combine. However, he still earned a spot on the Cincinnati Bengals team that earn a trip to Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

How is this possible for Jones to land in the league without a showing at the NFL Scouting Combine?

This is where the magic of pro days comes into play!

Pro day is when eligible players for the NFL Draft get combine-like testing at their respective schools in front of interested NFL coaches and scouts.

While Jones technically didn't have an official pro day due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the linebacker was still able to participate in a similar training session for the Cincinnati Bengals coaches and scouts.

"Cincinnati was the only team that worked me out before the Covid shutdown. They came to the University of Maryland to work me out," Jones told TAG24. "The rest is history. I'm going on year four now with the Bengals."