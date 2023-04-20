Players to watch in Colorado football's spring game under new coach Deion Sanders
Boulder, Colorado - Are the Colorado Buffaloes the new team to watch in college football?
The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game will kick off on Saturday and fans have much to look out for!
As the only college football spring game to be televised by ESPN – picked over the likes of Alabama and two-time national champions Georgia – fans will get their first real taste of the new and hopefully improved football program under new head coach Deion Sanders.
Sanders brought the best to the Buffaloes' football program from the transfer portal this offseason with cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall player in the portal, and his son Shedeur Sanders – both from Jackson State where Sanders formerly coached.
The Colorado Buffaloes spring game at Folsom Field is projected to be one of the most exciting to watch this year.
Without further ado, here are some of the hottest players to look out for during the Buffaloes’ spring football game.
Colorado football spring game players to watch
In addition to Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, there are other notable players fans should keep an eye out for.
A newcomer who enrolled early this spring, running back Dylan Edwards' development on the college level is well ahead of schedule.
Edwards has dazzled Colorado-Boulder coaches with several big runs during team practices that fans can expect to see more of on Saturday.
In the receiver room, Jimmy Horn Jr. will be a hotshot for the Buffaloes' offense in the upcoming season.
The South Florida transfer comes to Boulder as the leading receiver over the past two years and has developed a strong connection with Shedeur Sanders this offseason.
As far as the quarterback competition goes, Drew Carter and early enrollee Ryan Staub are the two contenders who will battle for the backup role behind Shedeur.
Carter will enter the competition with the experience as last year's starter for the program.
Colorado's annual Black and Gold spring game will kick off at 1 PM local time airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: DUSTIN BRADFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP