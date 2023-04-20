Players to watch in Colorado football's spring game under new coach Deion Sanders

Boulder, Colorado - Are the Colorado Buffaloes the new team to watch in college football ?

The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game will take place on Saturday. © DUSTIN BRADFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As the only college football spring game to be televised by ESPN – picked over the likes of Alabama and two-time national champions Georgia – fans will get their first real taste of the new and hopefully improved football program under new head coach Deion Sanders.

Sanders brought the best to the Buffaloes' football program from the transfer portal this offseason with cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall player in the portal, and his son Shedeur Sanders – both from Jackson State where Sanders formerly coached.

The Colorado Buffaloes spring game at Folsom Field is projected to be one of the most exciting to watch this year.

Without further ado, here are some of the hottest players to look out for during the Buffaloes’ spring football game.