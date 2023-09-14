SEC football has a growing problem and the numbers bear it out

A significant shift in college football is unfolding as previously dominant SEC teams are finding the going against Power 5 opponents increasingly tough.

SEC teams losing to Top 25 and unranked Power Five opponents happens every season, but what's unusual is that there have been six such losses in the first two weeks of the new college football season.



Florida lost to Utah. LSU lost to Florida State. South Carolina lost to North Carolina. Texas A&M lost to Miami, and Alabama lost to Texas.

In other words: SEC football isn't the best conference in college football this season. Period!

After just two weeks into the season, the conference has a record of 1-4 when facing Top 25 opponents and 2-6 when playing against teams from the Power Five conferences.

The SEC's reputation won't bounce back soon, but this Saturday presents a couple of chances, with Missouri hosting No. 16 Kansas State at noon, and Arkansas taking on BYU, who's currently 2-0, at 7:30 PM EDT.