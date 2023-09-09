Shedeur Sanders breaks internet with tribute to father Deion as Colorado overcomes Nebraska
Boulder, Colorado - Shedeur Sanders delighted long-time football fans with a triumphant touchdown dance reminiscent of his legendary father, Deion, in Colorado's 36-14 win over Nebraska.
Following his sprint into the end zone, securing Colorado's lead against Nebraska in the 4th quarter, Sanders playfully paid homage to his father – anc coach – by replicating the iconic "Deion Shuffle" celebration.
College football fans raved over Shedeurs celebration, even hyping the young quarterback as a Heisman contender.
"So much about the Heisman is the story telling. Sanders has a great story and he’s going to put up huge numbers," one posted.
"Colorado quickly becoming a fun team to watch!" another added.
Shedeur Sanders has been a dynamic force for the Buffaloes' offensive squad since former NFL star Deion took over as head coach, taking the team to the next level.
The 21-year-old junior has guided the Buffaloes to consecutive victories, helping them bounce back from a disappointing 1-11 season last year and steadily improving their winning record.
On Saturday, Sanders completed 31 of his 42 pass attempts, accumulating 393 yards, securing two touchdown passes and rushing for one.
After becoming Colorado's first quarterback to ever surpass the 500 passing yard mark in his debut performance last week, he'll have more chances to break records next Saturday against Colorado State.
Cover photo: DUSTIN BRADFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP