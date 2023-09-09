Shedeur Sanders breaks internet with tribute to father Deion as Colorado overcomes Nebraska

Boulder, Colorado - Shedeur Sanders delighted long-time football fans with a triumphant touchdown dance reminiscent of his legendary father, Deion, in Colorado's 36-14 win over Nebraska.

Shedeur Sanders delighted long-time football fans with a triumphant touchdown dance that once graced football fields by way of his legendary father, Deion. © DUSTIN BRADFORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following his sprint into the end zone, securing Colorado's lead against Nebraska in the 4th quarter, Sanders playfully paid homage to his father – anc coach – by replicating the iconic "Deion Shuffle" celebration.



College football fans raved over Shedeurs celebration, even hyping the young quarterback as a Heisman contender.



"So much about the Heisman is the story telling. Sanders has a great story and he’s going to put up huge numbers," one posted.

"Colorado quickly becoming a fun team to watch!" another added.

Shedeur Sanders has been a dynamic force for the Buffaloes' offensive squad since former NFL star Deion took over as head coach, taking the team to the next level.

The 21-year-old junior has guided the Buffaloes to consecutive victories, helping them bounce back from a disappointing 1-11 season last year and steadily improving their winning record.

On Saturday, Sanders completed 31 of his 42 pass attempts, accumulating 393 yards, securing two touchdown passes and rushing for one.