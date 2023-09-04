Shedeur Sanders scores Heisman buzz with record-setting performance
Boulder, Colorado - Will Colorado football threaten reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams for this season's honor with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter?
In arguably the biggest moment of the first weekend in college football, Colorado's 45-42 win over TCU on Saturday has been the talk of the entire sports world largely due to the team's new quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.
Shedeur, the son of Colorado head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has become an early Heisman favorite after a historic FBS debut!
In his first game for the Buffaloes, Shedeur threw for a massive 510 passing yards and four touchdowns - the most passing yards by a player in his FBS debut over the past 25 years.
Sanders also became the first Colorado quarterback ever to top the 500 passing yard mark.
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter score early Heisman attention
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders put the college football world on notice, all while working his way up the Heisman odds!
Prior to the showdown against TCU on Saturday, Sanders started the day with the betting odds 66-1 on the board and staggered to 20-1 just 24 hours later.
And Shedeur wasn't the only Buffalo standout to get some recognition, either!
Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter also saw a Heisman nod boost after his stunning performance in the 2023 season opener.
Playing both cornerback and wide receiver, Hunter played a big part in Deion Sanders' first Power-5 win. He caught 11 passes for 119 yards and also made three tackles and a crucial interception while playing great defense.
Sanders and Hunter will take the field next on Saturday against Nebraska at noon ET.
Cover photo: Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP