Shedeur Sanders scores Heisman buzz with record-setting performance

Boulder, Colorado - Will Colorado football threaten reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams for this season's honor with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter?

Shedeur Sanders has become an early Heisman candidate favorite after a historic FBS debut! © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In arguably the biggest moment of the first weekend in college football, Colorado's 45-42 win over TCU on Saturday has been the talk of the entire sports world largely due to the team's new quarterback, Shedeur Sanders.



Shedeur, the son of Colorado head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has become an early Heisman favorite after a historic FBS debut!

In his first game for the Buffaloes, Shedeur threw for a massive 510 passing yards and four touchdowns - the most passing yards by a player in his FBS debut over the past 25 years.

Sanders also became the first Colorado quarterback ever to top the 500 passing yard mark.