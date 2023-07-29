Texas Football's monstrous trio of quarterbacks breaks the internet with epic pre-Fall Camp pic

Austin, Texas - Saddle up, Longhorns fans! The Texas Football team is gearing up for their fall camp, and guess who's armed, dangerous, and ready to rock the gridiron? The talented "Big 3" quarterbacks.

Texas quarterbacks Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy, and Quinn Ewers are going viral after the football program tweeted a tough picture that has fans going nuts. © Collage: TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Last month, Texas quarterbacks Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy, and Arch Manning went viral after a hunky photo of the passers flexing during a sweaty workout was plastered all over the internet.



In the photo, freshman Arch Manning posed as arguably the most ripped of the group, while Maalik Murphy monstrously towered over his teammates, sending fans into a tizzy!

Now, the passers are going viral again after the football program tweeted another tough picture of the Longhorns' top three quarterbacks.

"Summer conditioning [check], Ready for fall camp," Texas Football tweeted.

Longhorn fans, your trio looks ready to go for the 2023 season!