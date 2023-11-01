Texas Longhorns could face a big upset in College Football Week 10
Austin, Texas - Texas football might be the narrow favorites at home this weekend, but Kansas State is sure to present some major challenges for the Longhorns that can result in a major upset.
Last year, Kansas State suffered a seven-point defeat to Texas, but the tables have turned for the Longhorns' offense this time around!
In the previous season, Texas heavily relied on their indomitable running back Bijan Robinson, who has since moved on to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
This year, the Longhorns depended on quarterback Quinn Ewers, but with Ewers sidelined due to injury, freshman Maalik Murphy has taken the helm – presenting challenges for Texas' offensive capabilities.
Notably, the Wildcats' defense is much better than last season's team, featuring linebackers who excel in recognizing plays and communicating amongst themselves.
Currently, they rank No. 35 nationally in rush defense, increasing the pressure on Texas' backup quarterback in their pass defense with the last two opposing quarterbacks experiencing their worst games of the season against them.
How can Texas outplay Kansas State
Texas will face a tough challenge this Saturday, as the Wildcats are known for their aggressive, run-heavy style – different from most teams the Longhorns have played this season!
Texas has the seventh-best red-zone defense, while Kansas State boasts the top-ranked red-zone offense, setting the stage for a clash of strengths.
The outcome of this Big 12 showdown will be determined by the battle in the line of scrimmage.
Texas will need to stop Kansas State's running strategies with their front seven, all while ensuring Murphy's protection from Kansas' varied blitzing techniques.
If the Longhorns manage to accomplish this, Texas could secure a significant victory, positioning them just on the outskirts of the top four college playoff contender teams!
Texas and Kansas State are set to slash on Saturday in Austin at Noon ET, airing on FOX.
Cover photo: PETER AIKEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP