Texas Longhorns could face a big upset in College Football Week 10

Austin, Texas - Texas football might be the narrow favorites at home this weekend, but Kansas State is sure to present some major challenges for the Longhorns that can result in a major upset.

Last year, Kansas State suffered a seven-point defeat to Texas, but the tables have turned for the Longhorns' offense this time around!

In the previous season, Texas heavily relied on their indomitable running back Bijan Robinson, who has since moved on to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

This year, the Longhorns depended on quarterback Quinn Ewers, but with Ewers sidelined due to injury, freshman Maalik Murphy has taken the helm – presenting challenges for Texas' offensive capabilities.

Notably, the Wildcats' defense is much better than last season's team, featuring linebackers who excel in recognizing plays and communicating amongst themselves.

Currently, they rank No. 35 nationally in rush defense, increasing the pressure on Texas' backup quarterback in their pass defense with the last two opposing quarterbacks experiencing their worst games of the season against them.