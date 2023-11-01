College Football Playoff rankings see Ohio State beat out Georgia and Michigan

Columbus, Ohio - With the first 2023 College Football Playoff rankings, the committee utterly shocked the college football world by crowing the Ohio State Buckeyes with the coveted No. 1 spot.

Ohio State secured the top spot in the first CFP rankings of the season, surpassing Georgia and Michigan and causing major buzz in the college football world. © JOHN FISHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Surprisingly, this ranking defies the traditional pecking order that's been seen this season in the AP poll, where the Buckeyes currently sit at a respectable No. 3 behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan.

The Buckeyes' unique positioning in the CFP is undoubtedly influenced by their impressive victories this year over then No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 7 Penn State, which set them apart from the expected front-runners, Georgia and Michigan.

"The win against Penn State, the win at Notre Dame, the win at Wisconsin – they've proven they can do it at home, they've proven they can do it on the road," CFP committee chairman Boo Corrigan said on ESPN after the rankings release.

Corrigan attributed Ohio State's top spot to their formidable defense and their mix of elite players like Marvin Harrison Jr., drawing some major reactions from football fans far and wide.

"Bucks on top. Defense wins championships," one fan tweeted.

"Play big teams win big games," the Play Action Podcast said. "good for Ohio State."

"I know why Ohio State is number one. We all know they’re not the number 1 team but their resume has 'impressive' wins," another fan added.