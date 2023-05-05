Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy received Power 5 offers after spring game

Austin, Texas - After his electrifying performance at Texas' annual spring football game, second-year quarterback Maalik Murphy became one of the most sought-out players in the nation.

Without a doubt, Murphy was one of the most impressive players on the field during the Orange-White showdown.

While starter Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning have led headlines leading up to the game, it was Murphy's performance that put the country, including college coaches and scouts, on notice.

Murphy posted a completion of 9 of 13 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown.

Per Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, the California native caught the eye of "multiple Power 5 programs," who contacted him in attempts to lure him away from Austin.

"Multiple SEC schools" contacted Murphy's team to inquire about transferring, and "at least one school from the Big Ten and Pac-12" reached out as well.

Sources close to the touted passer even revealed that some schools attempted to contact Murphy before the spring game to nag his interest in transferring - in some part due to the massive media frenzy surrounding Manning.