Is Arch Manning learning from his mistakes at Texas football's spring game?

Austin, Texas - While Arch Manning may have much to learn as he transitions from high school to college football , he has already gained a plethora of knowledge from the Texas Longhorns' spring game .

Head coach Steve Sarkisian (r) revealed that Arch Manning is already fixing his spring game mistakes on the field. © College: TIM WARNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning just wrapped up his first spring game as a Longhorn, and unlike some college football fans, head coach Steve Sarkisian seems pleased.

Manning is arguably the biggest name in the Longhorns' 2023 recruiting class, and gives Sarkisian a major recruiting win as he enters his third season as the head coach of the Texas football program.

After graduating from high school nearly six months early, Arch was thrust into the world of college football with only high school experience.

While his first college football spring game wasn't as impressive as many fans hoped for, Manning is still technically supposed to be in high school, though he's already ahead of his 2023 class development due to his decision to enroll early at the University of Texas.

"Give him a lot of credit. It hasn’t been perfect. He’s throwing interceptions like every freshman quarterback would. He’s made missed reads. He’s lost his ID twice on campus. He’s a college student. He’s a freshman in college who should still be in high school," Sarkisian recently stated in an interview.

Sarkisian added: "But the growth is there. We’re not seeing the same mistakes multiple times on top of each other. He’s learning from it, he’s getting better. His composure and poise are very impressive for a young guy."