Texas running back Bijan Robinson ramps up big NFL buzz with Instagram post

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Will former college football star running back Bijan Robinson become the newest running back for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Fans speculate that Texas Longhorn star running back Bijan Robinson might become the newest member of the Philadelphia Eagles after a pre-draft visit to Philly. © Collage: STACY REVERE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday night, Robinson posted on his Instagram story that he was in Philadelphia, ramping up speculation over where the athlete will call his new home.

More interestingly, the touted tailback's post was a photo directly in front of Lincoln Financial Field, the home stadium of the city's NFL team the Eagles.

Robinson's story quickly caught the attention of fans who set the internet buzzing, hoping his Philadelphia visit was a good sign for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Low and behold, on Tuesday afternoon, Robinson's visit was confirmed to be a pre-draft visit to the Eagles.

With the departure of former Eagles running back Miles Sanders via a trade to the Panthers, the Eagles are now in search of a new go-to player in the backfield.

After a stellar college season and NFL Combine showing, Robinson just may be the perfect candidate!