NFL Combine sees standout performances by offensive players

Looking back at the offensive players who made huge statements at the NFL Combine, here are the players likely to be on everyone's list for the NFL Draft.

By Paris McGee

Indianapolis, Indiana - Did your NFL Draft rankings change after this year's Scouting Combine?

At the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, several draft prospects improved their stock with impressive measurements, athletic testing, and field performances. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Over the course of the hectic NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, several draft prospects improved their stock with impressive measurements and field performances. Now that the combine has officially wrapped and NFL teams and scouts turn their attention to Pro Day, it’s time to unpack the biggest moments of the annual NFL event! Looking back at the hottest offensive players who had standout moments at the combine, here are the prospects that will likely be on everyone's watch list for the NFL Draft in April.

Biggest offensive playmakers from 2023 NFL Combine

Former Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led all receivers at the NFL Combine. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Zay Flowers (Boston), Quentin Johnston (TCU), Jordan Addison (USC) and Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) may have entered the NFL Scouting Combine as the best receivers, but it was Jaxon Smith-Njigba who left the best impression at the combine. After a hamstring injury limited him to just three games last year, combine workouts were crucial for the Ohio State product, and Smith-Njigba showed up and out! The former Buckeye led all receivers with a 6.57-second three-cone test and 3.93-second short shuttle. College Football Cincinnati Bengals Keandre Jones breaks down CFB's Pro Day In his throwing session alongside his former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Smith-Njigba reaffirmed his skills and catching abilities. In the tight end room, Georgia's Darnell Washington drew heavy comparisons to Rob Gronkowski after his impressive testing and field performances that featured an insane one-handed grab! Washington didn’t get a ton of opportunities at Georgia, but he captured everyone’s attention at the NFL Combine.