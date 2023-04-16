The Big Ten's hidden gems of the 2023-24 college football season

Houston, Texas - Who will become the next college football breakout star in 2023-24?

In the Big Ten, Ohio State is seeing arguably the best returning receiver this season in Marvin Harrison Jr. (c), while Michigan and Penn State will have touted running backs Blake Corum (l) and Nick Singleton (r) return. © Collage: Carmen Mandato & Scott Taetsch & GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As fans piece together their predictions for the 2023 college football season, the most prominent players are naturally finding the spotlight.

This upcoming season in the Big Ten, Ohio State will see arguably the best returning receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., while Michigan and Penn State will have touted running backs Blake Corum and Nick Singleton return, too.

Yet despite these key positions, the real mark of a top-ranked team's roster is its depth.

As important as these standout athletes are, they are simply one piece of a whole puzzle, that is chock-full of under-the-radar contributors.

Shifting the spotlight to the hidden gems, here are some of the top under the radar players in the Big Ten to watch out for this coming college football season.