UCF football lands top quarterback recruit Riley Trujillo

Orlando, Florida - Just hours after their first spring practice of the 2023-24 season , UCF football landed one of the top in-state passers in Riley Trujillo.

Just hours after their first spring practice of the 2023-24 season, UCF football landed one of the top in-state passers with Riley Trujillo. © Screenshot / Twitter / rileytrujillo4

The Florida native was in attendance at the Knights' practice on Monday before announcing his commitment to the football team via Twitter.

The three-star high school quarterback chose UCF over several top scholarship offers from Arkansas, Maryland, Georgia Tech, and more.

"I know where home is. I am committing to the University of Central Florida," Trujillo wrote in an essay published by USA TODAY. "I’ve visited twice, for junior day and on the first weekend of March. I fell in love with the school and the coaching staff."

The athlete added: "The atmosphere around UCF is different, and I could really feel that energy when I walked in for the first time."

A dual-threat quarterback, Trujillo threw for 1,900-plus yards this past season, scoring 15 touchdowns. On the ground, he accounted for 710 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4 junior led his high school team to a 12-1 season record that ended with an appearance at the Florida state Region 1-4S final.