UNC football coach and fans slam the NCAA after Tez Walker gets denied: "Shame on you!"

Charlotte, North Carolina - Criticism of the NCAA is heating up after the college sports regulator decided North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker won't suit up for his dream football school this season. Now, even his coach has majorly clapped back.

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker (l.) won't suit up for his dream school this season, after a decision made by the NCAA is keeping him sidelined until 2024. UNC Football Coach Mack Brown (r.) isn't happy. © Collage: GRANT HALVERSON & Jared C. Tilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In August, the NCAA denied Walker’s waiver to play immediately this season, as he is a two-time transfer. The star receiver was expected to be one of the top playmakers for the Tar Heels this season.

According to NCAA regulations, if a student-athlete transfers for a second time, they are required to sit out for a year unless they meet specific waived criteria.

After the NCAA made its initial decision, Walker opted to appeal in the hope of gaining permission to play. He also penned a vulnerable open letter on social media directed towards NCAA President Charlie Baker.

"Please, review my situation so I can achieve my dream as a student-athlete," Walker wrote to Baker. "Isn’t that what the NCAA is supposed to do? Help student athletes achieve their dreams? … Mr. Baker, we’ve never met. Please help me. Thank you."

On Thursday, however, Walker was met with disappointment after the NCAA denied Walker's appeal to become eligible for the 2023 season, meaning he will be sidelined from game play until 2024.

It is important to note that first-time transfers can play immediately, but second-time transfers have to meet specific criteria of physical injuries or mental health conditions that result in a necessary transfer.

The 22-year-old stated in his open letter that his grandmother’s health as one of his main reasons for making the transfer to UNC. Unfortunately, that reason wasn't enough in the eyes of NCAA executives.

His coach has feelings about the situation, and didn't hold back.