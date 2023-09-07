UNC football coach and fans slam the NCAA after Tez Walker gets denied: "Shame on you!"
Charlotte, North Carolina - Criticism of the NCAA is heating up after the college sports regulator decided North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker won't suit up for his dream football school this season. Now, even his coach has majorly clapped back.
In August, the NCAA denied Walker’s waiver to play immediately this season, as he is a two-time transfer. The star receiver was expected to be one of the top playmakers for the Tar Heels this season.
According to NCAA regulations, if a student-athlete transfers for a second time, they are required to sit out for a year unless they meet specific waived criteria.
After the NCAA made its initial decision, Walker opted to appeal in the hope of gaining permission to play. He also penned a vulnerable open letter on social media directed towards NCAA President Charlie Baker.
"Please, review my situation so I can achieve my dream as a student-athlete," Walker wrote to Baker. "Isn’t that what the NCAA is supposed to do? Help student athletes achieve their dreams? … Mr. Baker, we’ve never met. Please help me. Thank you."
On Thursday, however, Walker was met with disappointment after the NCAA denied Walker's appeal to become eligible for the 2023 season, meaning he will be sidelined from game play until 2024.
It is important to note that first-time transfers can play immediately, but second-time transfers have to meet specific criteria of physical injuries or mental health conditions that result in a necessary transfer.
The 22-year-old stated in his open letter that his grandmother’s health as one of his main reasons for making the transfer to UNC. Unfortunately, that reason wasn't enough in the eyes of NCAA executives.
His coach has feelings about the situation, and didn't hold back.
UNC coach Mack Brown and Tar Heels community speaks out against NCAA
UNC head coach Mack Brown released a passionate statement on Thursday afternoon expressing his disappointment in the NCAA, saying he "lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport."
"We’re absolutely crushed to learn that Tez Walker’s eligibility has been denied for this season and he won’t be able to play," the Tar Hells coach said in a statement on Twitter. "I don’t know that I’ve ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution than I am with the NCAA right now."
"Shame on you!" he repeated in caps.
North Carolina Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham also supported Coach Brown's stance, emphasizing the NCAA had ample opportunities on eight separate occasions to "demonstrate it can make sound and reasonable decisions in the best interest of student-athletes based on individual circumstances."
Walker began his collegiate career at NC Central but never played for the football team, due to the program's season being cancelled during Covid-19. After two standout seasons at Kent State, he transferred to North Carolina in January.
Having Walker take the field this season would have greatly benefited star quarterback Drake Maye and the Tarheels, but now they won't have the opportunity to don the same uniform and officially play together.
