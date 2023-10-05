Wild week 6 college football predictions

Previewing some of the highly anticipated weekend clashes, here are a few wild predictions for the marquee matchups of Week 6.

By Paris McGee Jr.

USA - Week 6 in college football might not have a ton of games due to several teams entering their bye week, but it's sure making up for it with some exciting matchups!

Week 6 in college football might not have a ton of games due to several teams entering their bye week, but it's making up for it with some exciting matchups! The week will give fans the very last Big 12 showdown between Oklahoma and Texas, a clash between unbeaten teams Maryland and Ohio State, and some headline-worthy SEC games like LSU vs. Missouri, Alabama vs. Texas A&M, and Kentucky vs. Georgia.

No. 11 Alabama (4-1) travels to Texas A&M (4-1)

Alabama and Texas A&M will both suit up on Saturday undefeated so far in SEC conference play. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Alabama and Texas A&M both stumbled in their Week 2 matchups, but they've bounced back with three consecutive victories, even if not all of them were particularly awe-inspiring. Now, as they face off in this pivotal SEC showdown, it's worth noting that their earlier losses were in non-conference games, making this conference clash all the more important. One significant hurdle for Alabama is the apparent absence of reliable go-to receivers in their offense, while Texas A&M boasts the talents of Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith. This disparity in receiving firepower could potentially tip the scales in what promises to be a defensive battle in College Station. Texas A&M will host Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 PM airing on ABC. Score prediction: Texas A&M 25, Alabama 21

No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (5-0)

On Saturday, the Big 12 will host the very last Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas before both schools leave for the SEC in 2024. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Oklahoma and Texas defense squads have been on fire in the opening month, but their skills will face a colossal challenge as they enter their final Big 12 Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma and Texas have been churning out an impressive 6.9 yards per snap, creating an intense showdown! When the game is this close, what happens in the red zone can be a game-changer. For that reason, it's a bit concerning that Texas is only finding the end zone 52.4 percent of the time (ranking 108th nationally). Despite the significant hype surrounding the Longhorns this season in comparison to Oklahoma, the Sooners approach this matchup with a hunger driven by having nothing to lose. The Red River showdown is set for Saturday at noon ET airing on ABC. Score prediction: Oklahoma 31, Texas 28