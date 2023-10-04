Is Alabama on upset alert again this season in college football Week 6?
College Station, Texas - Will the Crimson Tide fall victim to another heart-breaking upset this college football season?
In an early season matchup, the Texas Longhorns sent shockwaves through the college football world by securing a stunning victory over Alabama during the second week of play.
This remarkable win not only raised the Longhorns' profile but also catapulted them a remarkable seven spots higher in the AP top 25 rankings.
On the flip side, Alabama, historically a powerhouse, saw a significant drop from their No. 3 position to No. 10 and eventually found themselves outside the top 10 for the first time in nearly a decade.
Looking ahead, while it's almost a given that head coach Nick Saban will guide his team back into contention for the SEC championship, there may be another significant obstacle looming on their path to success: Texas A&M.
Like Alabama, the Aggies will suit up on Saturday with a 2-0 conference record and a 4-1 overall record - losing to Miami on the road.
Both teams have some uncertainties on offense and have relied heavily on outstanding defensive performances in the early part of the season, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.
Will Texas A&M pose a big enough threat to overthrow Alabama?
On Saturday, Texas A&M will be without their starting quarterback, Conner Weigman, who will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to injury.
However, even though the Aggies won't have their starting quarterback, it doesn't mean the game will be easy for the Tide defense.
Max Johnson, who will be stepping in for Weigman, is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the country. He has a lot of experience in the SEC and has thrown for almost 5,000 yards in his career.
On defense, Texas A&M's defensive front could be considered the strongest in the nation.
Although the Alabama offensive line has been getting better, they have displayed some weaknesses this season. It will be crucial to avoid negative plays in the game on Saturday.
Alabama and Texas A&M will face off on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET, airing on CBS.
Cover photo: JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP