Is Alabama on upset alert again this season in college football Week 6?

College Station, Texas - Will the Crimson Tide fall victim to another heart-breaking upset this college football season?

© JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In an early season matchup, the Texas Longhorns sent shockwaves through the college football world by securing a stunning victory over Alabama during the second week of play.

This remarkable win not only raised the Longhorns' profile but also catapulted them a remarkable seven spots higher in the AP top 25 rankings.

On the flip side, Alabama, historically a powerhouse, saw a significant drop from their No. 3 position to No. 10 and eventually found themselves outside the top 10 for the first time in nearly a decade.

Looking ahead, while it's almost a given that head coach Nick Saban will guide his team back into contention for the SEC championship, there may be another significant obstacle looming on their path to success: Texas A&M.

Like Alabama, the Aggies will suit up on Saturday with a 2-0 conference record and a 4-1 overall record - losing to Miami on the road.

Both teams have some uncertainties on offense and have relied heavily on outstanding defensive performances in the early part of the season, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the matchup.