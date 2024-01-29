Will Michigan Football's coaching turnover pose a challenge for Sherrone Moore?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - With Jim Harbaugh set to steal Michigan coaches over to the NFL , what does this look like for the Wolverines ?

With Jim Harbaugh set to steal Michigan coaches over to the NFL, Sherrone Moore (r.) must now find quick answers to the Wolverines' coaching vacancies. © Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After a short stint at success, it looks like Michigan football just might be entering another rough era of growing pains on the field.



While offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore – Harbaugh's replacement as head coach – does have a winning record over Maryland, Penn State, and rival Ohio State, keep in mind that he won with a team and coaching staff that won't be around in 2024.

As players choose to transfer and enter the NFL Draft, coupled with coaching changes such as defensive coordinator Minter and strength coach Ben Herbert leaving for the NFL, Moore could be facing more challenges than he initially expected.

While he's expressed the desire to keep as many current Michigan coaches as possible, Moore may end up needing to look outside the walls of Ann Arbor to fill the missing coaching spots.