Will Michigan Football's coaching turnover pose a challenge for Sherrone Moore?
Ann Arbor, Michigan - With Jim Harbaugh set to steal Michigan coaches over to the NFL, what does this look like for the Wolverines?
After a short stint at success, it looks like Michigan football just might be entering another rough era of growing pains on the field.
While offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore – Harbaugh's replacement as head coach – does have a winning record over Maryland, Penn State, and rival Ohio State, keep in mind that he won with a team and coaching staff that won't be around in 2024.
As players choose to transfer and enter the NFL Draft, coupled with coaching changes such as defensive coordinator Minter and strength coach Ben Herbert leaving for the NFL, Moore could be facing more challenges than he initially expected.
While he's expressed the desire to keep as many current Michigan coaches as possible, Moore may end up needing to look outside the walls of Ann Arbor to fill the missing coaching spots.
Who will take on the Michigan football coaching vacancies?
Sherrone Moore needs to fill important coaching roles for the team, specifically the most crucial positions – offensive and defensive coordinators.
While Moore could handle both the offensive coordinator and head coach roles, it might be better for him to focus solely on being the head coach.
A sensible choice for the offensive coordinator position is Kirk Campbell, the Wolverines' quarterback coach.
Campbell has experience as an offensive coordinator at Old Dominion and has previously stepped into the coordinator role at Michigan on an occasion when both Moore and Harbaugh were suspended at the beginning of a season.
For the defensive side, there's a potential solution in having line coach Mike Elston and defensive backs coach Steve Clinckscale work together as co-defensive coordinators to replace Minter. Elston's expertise in rushing defense combined with Clinckscale's knowledge of passing defense could help maintain Michigan's status as the top defensive team in the nation.
Cover photo: Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP