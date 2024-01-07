College Football National Championship: Michigan's defense hungry for victory on "the big stage"

Michigan football has geared up with defensive upgrades and improvements as they face Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship. © Paris McGee Jr.

Following a disappointing loss to TCU in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal, the Michigan Wolverines recognized the need for a significant change in their game, particularly on the defensive end.

Now, they're suiting up in Houston ahead of Monday's National Championship title game, and got real about last year's shortcomings in an exclusive with TAG24 NEWS.

"We did not play well in the TCU game last year," Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston told TAG24. "We lacked in four or five areas of fundamentals we should be great at. Strictly fundamentals that fell off as the season went on."

Addressing these issues, Michigan implemented a daily focus on four to five fundamental aspects of their defense to prepare to battle for the CFP title.

"During this entire season we met with the players, we hit for 10 to 15 minutes these four or five fundamentals: efforts and angles in tackling, block destruction, ball disruption – creating turnovers at every level – and communication," Elston said. "We really hit on those four components of fundamentals every single day and that just made all the difference for us."

The emphasis paid off, leading to a remarkable turnaround for the Wolverines. Now, they boast the top-ranked defense in the nation, gearing up to poise a challenge against Washington's Heisman finalist quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

