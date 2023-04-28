2023 NFL Draft: Highlights from a dramatic First Round

Kansas City, Missouri - Dressed in their Sunday's best, college football's cream of the crop were celebrated in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

CJ Stroud (r.), Anthony Richardson (c.), and Bijan Robinson played starring roles in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. © Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following the Carolina Panthers' historic No. 1 selection of Bryce Young, the Houston Texans made their own mark by picking CJ Stroud.



As the No. 2 overall pick, Stroud became the highest-drafted Ohio State quarterback ever and highest-drafted Big Ten quarterback of the modern draft era.

Houston made another big move, trading up to No. 3 and selecting former Alabama defensive superstar Will Anderson Jr.

Coming in hot as the No. 4 pick was former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will represent the Indianapolis Colts on the football field next year.

Devon Witherspoon of Illinois heard his name called in the fifth spot of the first round to the Seattle Seahawks.

Rounding out the top 10 selections were:

6. Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State) to the Arizona Cardinals

7. Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) to the Las Vegas Raiders

8. Bijan Robinson (Texas) to the Atlanta Falcons

9. Jalen Carter (Georgia) to the Philadelphia Eagles

10. Darnell Wright (Tennessee) to the Chicago Bears