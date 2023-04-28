2023 NFL Draft: Highlights from a dramatic First Round
Kansas City, Missouri - Dressed in their Sunday's best, college football's cream of the crop were celebrated in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Following the Carolina Panthers' historic No. 1 selection of Bryce Young, the Houston Texans made their own mark by picking CJ Stroud.
As the No. 2 overall pick, Stroud became the highest-drafted Ohio State quarterback ever and highest-drafted Big Ten quarterback of the modern draft era.
Houston made another big move, trading up to No. 3 and selecting former Alabama defensive superstar Will Anderson Jr.
Coming in hot as the No. 4 pick was former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will represent the Indianapolis Colts on the football field next year.
Devon Witherspoon of Illinois heard his name called in the fifth spot of the first round to the Seattle Seahawks.
Rounding out the top 10 selections were:
6. Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State) to the Arizona Cardinals
7. Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) to the Las Vegas Raiders
8. Bijan Robinson (Texas) to the Atlanta Falcons
9. Jalen Carter (Georgia) to the Philadelphia Eagles
10. Darnell Wright (Tennessee) to the Chicago Bears
Big Ten and SEC fill their bags
Former Texas Longhorn Bijan Robinson was the first running back called in the First Round and only top 10 tailback selected.
Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-NJigba became the first wide receiver selected in the first round at No. 20.
Concluding the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia are tied in the lead with three players drafted so far!
By conference, the Big Ten and the SEC are tied for the most players drafted with nine, followed by the Big 12 with six, the ACC with four and the Pac-12 with three.
Notre Dame football, who compete as an independent school and are not a part of a conference, earned two picks in the first round.
The second round of the 2023 NFL Draft will continue Friday night at 7 PM EDT.
Cover photo: Collage: David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP