Bryce Young makes history at 2023 NFL Draft as Panthers hit jackpot

Kansas City, Missouri - As expected, the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama's first quarterback Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick!

Following a stellar collegiate career that garnered nearly every prestigious award, Bryce Young made NFL history.

On Thursday, Young became the first player ever from the Crimson Tide football program to become the No. 1 overall draft pick in the modern era of the NFL Draft.

"It's surreal," Young said on the Draft broadcast. "As amazing a moment as this is, I can't wait to get to work and starting building on things."

Carolina's selection silenced naysayers who questioned their new QB's small stature.

Standing at 5-foot-10 and barely 200 pounds, Young joins Arizona Cardinals star passer Kyler Murray as the shortest quarterbacks ever taken at No. 1.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Young held the record for most passing yards in a single game by any quarterback at Alabama (559). He was the recipient of the Heisman Trophy and AP Player of the Year in 2021, 2x All-SEC honors, and a national champion in 2020.

