Bryce Young makes history at 2023 NFL Draft as Panthers hit jackpot
Kansas City, Missouri - As expected, the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama's first quarterback Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick!
Following a stellar collegiate career that garnered nearly every prestigious award, Bryce Young made NFL history.
On Thursday, Young became the first player ever from the Crimson Tide football program to become the No. 1 overall draft pick in the modern era of the NFL Draft.
"It's surreal," Young said on the Draft broadcast. "As amazing a moment as this is, I can't wait to get to work and starting building on things."
Carolina's selection silenced naysayers who questioned their new QB's small stature.
Standing at 5-foot-10 and barely 200 pounds, Young joins Arizona Cardinals star passer Kyler Murray as the shortest quarterbacks ever taken at No. 1.
During his time with the Crimson Tide, Young held the record for most passing yards in a single game by any quarterback at Alabama (559). He was the recipient of the Heisman Trophy and AP Player of the Year in 2021, 2x All-SEC honors, and a national champion in 2020.
Football world reacts to Bryce Young's history-making selection
When Young strutted on the stage wearing his custom desert taupe suit, fans in attendance in Kansas City were cheering loudly.
For fans at home, they quickly took to social media to share their excitement.
"There have been many legends of the game that played on the fields of Bryant Denny Stadium. But none were 1st overall Bryce Young, take a bow," one Alabama fan tweeted.
"Letsssss Gooooooooo Bryce... Welcome to Carolina #KeepPounding," another said.
"Welcome to the Bryce Age," quipped a third.
Carolina's selection means Young becomes only the second quarterback ever selected No. 1 by the Panthers, the first being Cam Newton in the 2011.
Cover photo: DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP