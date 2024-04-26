2024 NFL Draft: Most cringe-worthy moments from the big night

Detroit, Michigan - Every NFL Draft season, there's always that one hilarious moment caught on camera that becomes an instant classic!

This NFL Draft season captured an instant classic with another "mom vs. girlfriend" battle taking the spotlight with former Penn State's Olu Fashanu (center r.). © Screenshot / Instagram / pennstatefball

This year, viewers got a glimpse of where former Penn State star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu gets his defensive skills from: his momma!

After the New York Jets selected him as the No. 11 overall pick, the Fashanu's family and friends were captured, erupting in big cheers and celebration.

But it was Olu's mother who stole the show with her abundant physical enthusiasm.

Fans online couldn't help but notice her comical attempt to box out her son's girlfriend, adding to the viral list of "moms vs. girlfriends" during the draft night festivities!

Fans flooded the internet with hilarious reactions, quickly making the moment go viral.

"This is textbook. Undersized, but would own the glass. Chuck Hayes-esque," one fan wrote.

"Lmfaoooo she really boxed her out like prime Alonzo Mourning," another added.