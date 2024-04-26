2024 NFL Draft: Most cringe-worthy moments from the big night
Detroit, Michigan - Every NFL Draft season, there's always that one hilarious moment caught on camera that becomes an instant classic!
This year, viewers got a glimpse of where former Penn State star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu gets his defensive skills from: his momma!
After the New York Jets selected him as the No. 11 overall pick, the Fashanu's family and friends were captured, erupting in big cheers and celebration.
But it was Olu's mother who stole the show with her abundant physical enthusiasm.
Fans online couldn't help but notice her comical attempt to box out her son's girlfriend, adding to the viral list of "moms vs. girlfriends" during the draft night festivities!
Fans flooded the internet with hilarious reactions, quickly making the moment go viral.
"This is textbook. Undersized, but would own the glass. Chuck Hayes-esque," one fan wrote.
"Lmfaoooo she really boxed her out like prime Alonzo Mourning," another added.
ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge several awkward moments with families
It was quite a night for ESPN's Laura Rutledge, and not necessarily in the best way.
The seasoned reporter had a series of awkward moments with NFL Draft prospects' families that seemed to keep getting more cringe-worthy.
First, Rutledge went viral for an awkward exchange where she referred to Minnesota Vikings draft pick Dallas Turner's mother, Tonya, as "Toni."
While the moment ended on a wholesome note with an accepted apology, fans couldn't resist reacting to the uncomfortable moment online.
Rutledge's cringe-fest continued while speaking to the parents of LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
After he was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round, Rutledge asked Thomas' mother, "How far has this family come?" she cleverly responded, "We came from Baton Rouge, Louisiana," subtly and respectfully putting Rutledge in her place.
The second round of the 2024 NFL Draft will begin Friday at 7 PM ET.
