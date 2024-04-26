QB Caleb Williams is "hungry" after becoming Bears' first pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Chicago, Illinois - Quarterback Caleb Williams confirmed his favoritism and became the first pick overall of the 2024 NFL Draft as he was selected by the Chicago Bears on Thursday evening.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Chicago Bears as the No. 1 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Williams most recently played college football at the University of Southern California from 2022 to 2023. He had his best season in 2022, when he won the Heisman Trophy, a prestigious award given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.



"This is the moment I've dreamt of since I was 10 years old. Twelve years ago, I made the decision that football was going to be the thing I do for the rest of my life. Now, I'm the 2024 number 1 pick," Williams said.

"I'm elated, I'm ready, I'm hungry. Much love for all the support from you Bears fans and everybody back home."

The Bears were led by QB Justin Fields in the past three years, but the player was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March after it became clear the Bears would use their first-round pick to select a quarterback.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels from Louisiana State University, was selected second overall by the Washington Commanders.

Six-time Super Bowl champions New England Patriots also used their third pick to take a quarterback, by selecting Drake Maye (University of North Carolina).