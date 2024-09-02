49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall leaves hospital after shooting

San Francisco, California - San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was released from hospital on Sunday, a day after being shot in an attempted robbery, the NFL team said.

Ricky Pearsall participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Pearsall was struck in the chest and initially listed in serious but stable condition.



Pearsall's mother Erin posted on Facebook that the bullet exited out of his back and missed his vital organs.

She said the wide receiver was "in good spirits now."

San Francisco chief of police William Scott told a news conference that a 17-year-old male was arrested as a suspect in the attack.

Scott said Pearsall was walking on the street when the suspect tried to mug him, and in the ensuing scuffle, both were struck by gunfire.

"There is no indication that he was targeted because he was a football player," Scott said.