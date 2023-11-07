Chargers trample all over Jets in nightmare game for Zach Wilson

New York, New York - The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the New York Jets 27-6 in the NFL on Monday after a ferocious defensive display that saw opposing quarterback Zach Wilson sacked eight times.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler rushed for two touchdowns while Derius Davis pulled off a dazzling 87-yard punt return to open the scoring at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.



But it was the Chargers defense who arguably stole the show, terrorizing Jets quarterback Wilson throughout to shut down the New York offensive threat. The 24-year-old has struggled to fill in for the injured Aaron Rodgers and this was his worst display yet.

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipuloto all had two sacks each to lay the foundations for a win that sees the Chargers improve to 4-4. The Jets fell back to 4-4.

Davis's long-range punt return and a one-yard touchdown run by Ekeler gave Los Angeles a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Jets' only response was a 47-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein and Los Angeles restored their 14-point lead with a monster 55-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker on the stroke of half-time.