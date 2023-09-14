"Heartbroken" Aaron Rodgers speaks out after injury and drops clear hint about future

New York, New York - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he is "heartbroken" after suffering a season-ending injury four plays into the NFL campaign but vowed, "I shall rise yet again."

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (c.) promised to "rise yet again" after suffering a season-ending injury against the Buffalo Bills. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The four-time MVP made the remarks on Instagram in his first public comments since suffering a torn left Achilles tendon in the opening minutes of New York's 22-16 home victory over Buffalo on Monday.



The 39-year-old superstar had been the off-season focus of the NFL after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and being traded in April to the Jets, where he was seen as the last player needed to make New York a title contender.

His much-anticipated Jets debut drew huge attention but ended on his fourth play from scrimmage when he was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd. Rodgers was helped off the field, carted to the locker room and wore a walking boot as he limped inside.

Two days later, Rodgers posted a message on Instagram beside a photo of him running onto the field on Monday carrying an American flag.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love," Rodgers wrote.

"Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.

"The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again."