Dallas Cowboys trade Micah Parsons in record-breaking NFL deal

Los Angeles, California - The Dallas Cowboys traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in a deal that will reportedly make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

NFL linebacker Micah Parsons is heading to the Green Bay Packers. © Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We have completed a trade to receive a 2026 first-round [draft] pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and Pro Bowler [defensive tackle] Kenny Clark from the Packers in exchange for Micah Parsons," the Cowboys said in a brief statement that belied the drama surrounding Parsons' falling out with the team.

ESPN reported that Parsons had agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract with Green Bay that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guarantees.

Parsons released a statement on social media on Thursday thanking Dallas fans, who have watched in dismay as the Cowboys failed to come to terms with him during the pre-season.

"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control," Parsons wrote. "My heart has always been here, and it still is.

"Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process."

The Cowboys selected Parsons in the first round of the 2021 draft and as recently as December Parsons voiced his desire to stay with the club.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons and he and Hall of Famer Reggie White are the only two NFL players to record at least 12 quarterback sacks in each of their first four campaigns.