Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown extradited to face trial over attempted murder

Miami, Florida - Former NFL star Antonio Brown was extradited from Dubai to the US to face a charge of attempted murder stemming from a shooting in May, the Miami Police Department said Thursday.

In a statement posted on their X account, the department said officers from its Crime Gun Intelligence Unit and the Felony Apprehension Team had worked with prosecutors and U.S. Marshals to secure an arrest warrant on the charge, and Brown was "located in Dubai and was apprehended."

"Brown has since been extradited to Essex County (New Jersey) by U.S. Marshals where he is currently being held pending his extradition to the Miami-Dade County Jail," the statement said.

Police allege that Super Bowl-winner Brown was the shooter in an incident at an amateur boxing event in Miami on May 16.

A copy of the original arrest warrant issued in June said "several" witnesses saw Brown fire shots following a physical altercation with another man.

The warrant said Brown had grabbed the handgun from a security guard.

An off-duty police officer providing security for the event detained Brown before other police arrived on the scene.

No gun was found on Brown, and the other man involved in the fight with the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was not immediately located.