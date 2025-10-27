New York Jets great Nick Mangold dies after pleading for kidney donor

New York, New York - Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has died after suffering complications from kidney disease, the Jets said in a statement on Sunday.

Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has passed away at 41 years old. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Mangold (41), a beloved franchise figure who spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the team, passed away on Saturday night, the team said.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football.

"Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Earlier this month, Mangold made a public appeal for a kidney transplant, disclosing that he had endured a "rough summer" and had begun dialysis treatments. The center had been diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that led to chronic kidney disease.

"I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant," Mangold said. "I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time."