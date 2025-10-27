New York Jets great Nick Mangold dies after pleading for kidney donor
New York, New York - Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has died after suffering complications from kidney disease, the Jets said in a statement on Sunday.
Mangold (41), a beloved franchise figure who spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the team, passed away on Saturday night, the team said.
"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football.
"Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."
Earlier this month, Mangold made a public appeal for a kidney transplant, disclosing that he had endured a "rough summer" and had begun dialysis treatments. The center had been diagnosed with a genetic defect in 2006 that led to chronic kidney disease.
"I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant," Mangold said. "I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time."
Mangold joined the Jets in 2006 after being chosen with the 29th pick of the draft, spending the rest of his career with the team before retiring in 2016 after being picked in seven Pro Bowls.
Cover photo: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP