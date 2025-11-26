Chiefs and Cowboys both under pressure in high-stakes Thanksgiving showdown

Dallas, Texas - Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs into Dallas on Thanksgiving in a game both teams must win to stay in serious NFL playoff contention.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in unexpected danger of not securing a playoff spot this NFL season. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Mahomes, trying to lead the Chiefs into the Super Bowl for the sixth time in seven seasons, has Kansas City one game out of an AFC wildcard playoff berth at 6-5 while the Cowboys are 5-5-1, two games out of an NFC playoff spot.

"You grow up watching Thanksgiving games no matter who you are a fan of," Mahomes said. "That kid in me wants to go out there and play on Thanksgiving and find a way to win.

"We're excited to play on Thanksgiving against a really good team with the whole world watching. More than anything, we just want to win. If you're going to be in front of everybody, you want to win the game."

Mahomes, who attended Cowboys games with his father as a child, must lift the injury-hit Chiefs in a short week of preparation.

"Everybody is banged up at this time of the year. You have to be able to fight through that and play your best," Mahomes said.

"Coming up on a short week, everybody is grinding in here right now, making sure we get the whole game plan in and making sure everybody is ready to go."

The Cowboys matched the greatest fightback to win in team history last week, rallying from 21-0 down to defeat reigning champion Philadelphia 24-21.

"It's vital, you've got to reset. That was a great win, tough win, emotional coming back from down 21, but it was only to be celebrated that night," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said.

"Especially on the short week, you've got to move forward, got to get on your film, got to find a way to crunch five days into two or three days."