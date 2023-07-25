Denver Broncos' Eyioma Uwazurike banned indefinitely for betting

Denver, Colorado - Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike will miss the entire upcoming NFL season after being banned for betting on games last season, the league said Monday.

Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended for betting on games last season. © Collage: C. Morgan Engel / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP & STEPH CHAMBERS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The NFL said Uwazurike had been given an indefinite suspension for placing bets on games in breach of league gambling rules.



A statement from the league said Uwazurike would not be eligible to apply for reinstatement to the league until July 24, 2024, at the earliest.

The 25-year-old Uwazurike made eight appearances for the Broncos last year in his debut season after being chosen in the fourth round of the draft with the 116th overall pick.

Uwazurike is one of a slew of NFL players who have been handed suspensions recently for breaches of strict league rules forbidding gambling by players.

Indianapolis duo Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry were suspended last month along with free agent Demetrius Taylor.