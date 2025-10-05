Ex-NFL QB Mark Sanchez arrested after landing in hospital after stabbing

Indianapolis, Indiana - Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was arrested in hospital on Saturday for his role in an incident in Indianapolis in which he was apparently stabbed, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that after investigation and consultation with prosecutors Sanchez, now a television commentator, was arrested "for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication," all of which are misdemeanors.

"Sanchez is still in the hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center," the IMPD said.

"The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision," the statement added, noting that an arrest "is merely an accusation and Sanchez should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to cover Sunday's Colts-Raiders NFL game for Fox Sports.

The broadcaster had earlier confirmed he was "recovering in the hospital in stable condition" on Saturday without elaborating on the cause or nature of his injuries.

TMZ Sports had reported that Sanchez was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis shortly after midnight.

The IMPD then issued a statement confirming such an incident involving "two adult males" had resulted in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining "injuries consistent with stab wounds."