Kansas City Chiefs to leave Missouri as team announces new stadium location

Kansas City, Missouri - The Kansas City Chiefs will leave Missouri to play in a new stadium being built in neighboring Kansas after state lawmakers approved funding for the project on Monday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to leave Missouri for Kansas, with a new stadium set to open in the neighboring state in time for the 2031 season. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Chiefs said in a statement that the team will relocate to Wyandotte County, just west of Kansas City, where a new $3 billion stadium is being built in time for the 2031 season.

"Today is an extraordinary day in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs," Chiefs chairman and chief executive Clark Hunt said.

"We are excited to partner with the State of Kansas to bring a world-class stadium to our fans. This project represents another step in our legacy of innovation and our fan-first mentality."

The Chiefs have played in their current home at Arrowhead Stadium since 1972.

The Chiefs' new home will be fully enclosed and will also include a mixed-use entertainment district.

The team has also committed to building a new team headquarters and training facility in Kansas.

The project was given the green light after Kansas state legislators signed off on funding for the stadium, which will be built with backing from a public-private partnership that will require no new funds from the state budget and no new taxes on residents.

"This is a great day for Kansas City Chiefs fans," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The Chiefs' new enclosed stadium will be a stage for unforgettable moments, whether it's playoff games, concerts, or championship events."