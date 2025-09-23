Former NFL star running back Rudi Johnson dies suddenly

Los Angeles, California - Former Cincinnati Bengals star running back Rudi Johnson has died at the age of 45, the NFL team said Tuesday.

Rudi Johnson, former NFL star running back with the Cincinnati Bengals, has passed away. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a tribute on their website, the Bengals recalled Johnson's on-field exploits, his popularity with teammates, and his deep connection with Cincinnati fans.

No cause of death was given, but celebrity news website TMZ reported he died by suicide and cited an unnamed family source as saying Johnson had recently struggled with mental health issues.

Johnson was drafted 100th overall by the Bengals in 2001.

He put up two of the best rushing seasons in Bengals history in 2004 and 2005. In 2004, he rushed for a franchise record 1,454 yards and 12 touchdowns, and in 2005, he broke his own record with 1,458 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

He's fourth on Cincinnati's all-time rushing list with 5,742 career yards.

In 2005, he helped establish the Rudi Johnson Foundation to "give back to the community that nurtured him," according to the organization's website.

Johnson played his final NFL season in 2008 with the Detroit Lions.

He was remembered Tuesday by six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who posted a photo of his former teammate on X.