Josh Jacobs ends holdout to sign one-year deal with Raiders: "I'm back"

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs have agreed to a one-year contract, bringing the reigning rushing champion back to Las Vegas and allowing Jacobs to avoid playing under the franchise tag.

Jacobs broke the news first on social media by simply saying, "I'm back." The NFL team later confirmed the re-signing.



The deal will pay Jacobs up to $12 million, multiple media outlets reported, a moderate raise over the $10.1 million he was scheduled to make under the franchise tag. The base value of the contract is reportedly $11.8 million with $200,000 in performance incentives.

Jacobs' deal, unlike the franchise tag, reportedly includes a signing bonus.

Jacobs had publicly expressed his disapproval of playing under the franchise tag and had hoped to sign a multi-year deal.

After missing the July 17 deadline, however, Jacobs' only choices were to continue his holdout, play under the tag, or sign a new one-year deal independent of the tag.

Star wide receiver and teammate Davante Adams was among those who celebrated the end of Jacobs' holdout on social media, posting a picture of the two players with the caption, "Back in [business]."