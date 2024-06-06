Kansas City Chiefs cancel practice after player suffers cardiac arrest

Kansas City, Missouri - The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs called off all team activities on Thursday after defensive lineman BJ Thompson suffered a seizure during a meeting and went into cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports.

Thompson, who suffered the seizure in a special teams meeting, was taken away in an ambulance and hospitalized after the incident and is in stable condition, according to ESPN and the NFL Network.



The 25-year-old defensive end, who was selected in the fifth round of last year's NFL Draft, played one game and made two tackles for the Chiefs last season when the club captured a second consecutive Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs, whose medical staff worked on Thompson until an ambulance arrived, called off a scheduled practice session after the medical emergency, with coach Andy Reid and players delaying media interview sessions until Friday.

Attention on the superstar team is at an all-time high as they vie for a Super Bowl three-peat. The Chiefs will open the 2024-25 season against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.