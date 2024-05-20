Did Taylor Swift influence the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024-25 schedule?
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are at the center of yet another conspiracy theory, but this one may not be as off-base as you think!
In case you were living under a rock last NFL season, the 34-year-old pop star shook up the league when she began attending Kansas City Chiefs games amid her blossoming romance with Travis.
Her appearances garnered an unprecedented level of attention on the games – something the NFL quickly proved to be happy to cash in on.
With Taylor and Travis still going strong, some fans have wondered whether the newly-released Chiefs 2024-25 schedule was concocted with the singer's tour dates in mind to ensure more visits.
Fans have pointed to the match-up between the Chiefs and their playoff rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on November 17 as an obvious indication of Taylor-targeted manipulation by the NFL. The Karma singer is set to play at Toronto's Rogers Centre between November 14-16 and 21-23, leaving her free on the 17th.
And where will the Chiefs game be held? You guessed it: the conveniently nearby Buffalo.
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour has impacted the 2024-25 NFL schedule
Unlike the more politically motivated theories out there, this move is beneficial to just about everyone involved.
Ratings will certainly be boosted as Swifties look to catch Taylor on TV while football fans get to enjoy a heated match-up between two buzzy teams who often only meet in the post-season.
Nevertheless, NFL VP of broadcast planning Mike North claimed that the pop star did not influence that game – but she did impact others!
Following a lengthy spate of international shows, Taylor will bring The Eras Tour back to the US for stops in Miami, Indianapolis, and New Orleans.
Since the performances will all take place in the city's respective NFL stadiums, away games had to be arranged for those teams while she was in town.
Amid the Chiefs' offseason, Travis has been returning the favor by visiting Taylor on the road as she continues the European leg of The Eras Tour.
Cover photo: Collage: AL BELLO & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP