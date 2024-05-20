Did Taylor Swift influence the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024-25 schedule?

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are at the center of yet another conspiracy theory, but this one may not be as off-base as you think!

Fans are convinced the NFL planned the Kansas City Chiefs' new schedule around Taylor Swift's tour dates to ensure more visits from the star. © Collage: AL BELLO & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In case you were living under a rock last NFL season, the 34-year-old pop star shook up the league when she began attending Kansas City Chiefs games amid her blossoming romance with Travis.

Her appearances garnered an unprecedented level of attention on the games – something the NFL quickly proved to be happy to cash in on.

With Taylor and Travis still going strong, some fans have wondered whether the newly-released Chiefs 2024-25 schedule was concocted with the singer's tour dates in mind to ensure more visits.

Fans have pointed to the match-up between the Chiefs and their playoff rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on November 17 as an obvious indication of Taylor-targeted manipulation by the NFL. The Karma singer is set to play at Toronto's Rogers Centre between November 14-16 and 21-23, leaving her free on the 17th.

And where will the Chiefs game be held? You guessed it: the conveniently nearby Buffalo.