Kansas City Chiefs face Philadelphia Eagles with historic Super Bowl three-peat on the line
Kansas City, Missouri - The Kansas City Chiefs moved to within one game of becoming the first team to win three successive Super Bowls with a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills as they set up a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Chiefs became the first side to return to the season's finale for a shot at a third straight title and will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Washington Commanders 55-23, in Super Bowl LIX.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown in a close AFC Championship game, adding two more rushing scores.
"I'm just so proud of my teammates and how they responded," the superstar said after the game. "That was a great football team and I'm just, I'm just lost of words.
"I'm just excited to get down to New Orleans – let's go make history."
The teams traded touchdowns, Buffalo tying it up when Josh Allen found Curtis Samuel from four yards with more than six minutes remaining.
Mahomes set up Harrison Butker’s field goal with just over three-and-a-half minutes on the clock to put the Chiefs ahead.
Allen came up short on the fourth down, his long throw narrowly missing Dalton Kincaid, and the Chiefs were able to see out the clock.
Allen threw for 237 yards and two scores for Buffalo. James Cook ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns of his own.
It was the fourth time since 2021 that the Chiefs ended the Bills’ season in the post-season.
Eagles soar past Commanders
The Chiefs will head to New Orleans for a meeting with the Eagles, whom they beat in the Super Bowl two years ago.
In Philadelphia, quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley rushed for three touchdowns apiece, rookie running back Will Shipley ran for another and Hurts threw for one TD as the Eagles set a record for points scored in a conference championship game.
They'll have a chance to avenge their 2023 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. Barkley, who came aboard as a free agent for just such an opportunity, set an early tone against the Commanders with a 60-yard touchdown run on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage.
He added two four-yard scoring runs while Hurts twice plunged into the end zone from one yard out and also delivered a nine-yard TD run.
Hurts also connected on 20 of 28 passes for 246 yards.
Washington's Jayden Daniels, trying to become the first rookie quarterback to reach the Super Bowl, played with his trademark aplomb.
His 10-yard rushing touchdown followed by a two-point conversion had the Commanders within 11 points late in the third quarter.
Daniels threw for 255 yards with one touchdown. His one interception was one of four Commanders turnovers that ultimately proved too much to overcome.
Barkley called reaching the Super Bowl "amazing" but insisted the Eagles weren't satisfied with the conference crown.
"The goal wasn't just getting there," Barkley said. "The goal is to win. And we're going to celebrate and enjoy this and get right back to work."
