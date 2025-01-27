Kansas City Chiefs face Philadelphia Eagles with historic Super Bowl three-peat on the line

Kansas City, Missouri - The Kansas City Chiefs moved to within one game of becoming the first team to win three successive Super Bowls with a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills as they set up a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes starred for the Kansas City Chiefs, who are one game away from achieving a historic Super Bowl three-peat after beating the Buffalo Bills Sunday. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs became the first side to return to the season's finale for a shot at a third straight title and will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Washington Commanders 55-23, in Super Bowl LIX.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown in a close AFC Championship game, adding two more rushing scores.

"I'm just so proud of my teammates and how they responded," the superstar said after the game. "That was a great football team and I'm just, I'm just lost of words.

"I'm just excited to get down to New Orleans – let's go make history."

The teams traded touchdowns, Buffalo tying it up when Josh Allen found Curtis Samuel from four yards with more than six minutes remaining.

Mahomes set up Harrison Butker’s field goal with just over three-and-a-half minutes on the clock to put the Chiefs ahead.

Allen came up short on the fourth down, his long throw narrowly missing Dalton Kincaid, and the Chiefs were able to see out the clock.

Allen threw for 237 yards and two scores for Buffalo. James Cook ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

It was the fourth time since 2021 that the Chiefs ended the Bills’ season in the post-season.