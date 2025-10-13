Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce in her first appearance of NFL season

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift proved to be Travis Kelce's good luck charm as she made her first public appearance of the NFL season at the Chiefs-Lions Sunday night showdown.

Taylor Swift (r.) was spotted at Travis Kelce's game on Sunday night, marking her first public appearance of the 2024-25 NFL season. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old pop star was spotted in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time this season as she mingled with Travis' parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Taylor wore a black Kansas City Chiefs jersey to the game, according to People, and accessorized the look with plenty of gold jewelry – including her eye-popping engagement ring from the 36-year-old tight end.

Along with the Kelces, the Opalite singer was also joined by WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark and comedian Andrew Santino in the VIP suite.

Thankfully, Taylor got to witness a win for the Chiefs this time around, as the team evened up its record to 3-3 with a win over the Detroit Lions.

This isn't actually the first game that the Grammy winner has attended this season, but during her previous outings to Arrowhead Stadium, she avoided being seen at all.

Last month, Taylor even hid behind a massive moving wall as she made her way through the venue – an unusual move that still hasn't exactly been explained!